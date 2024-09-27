Tracking Francine: Tropical storm causing flooding in Brownsville streets

A flood watch is in effect in Brownsville due to Tropical Storm Francine forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

The coastal areas of the Rio Grande Valley is experiencing Francine’s outer bands. It’s expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a hurricane, according to the Associated Press.

The city of Brownsville is reporting several streets are experiencing flooding. They include:

• Authur St.

• Texas Ave. to Boca Chica Blvd.

• Southmost Blvd. & International Blvd.

• 6th St. & Jefferson St.

• 7th St. & Madison St.

• 855 Military Rd. (Garden Park Elementary)

• 1040 E. Taylor St.

• Boca Chica Blvd. & 14th St.

• Boca Chica Blvd. & Security Dr.

• Boca Chica Blvd. & McDavitt Blvd.

• Boca Chica Blvd. & Los Ebanos Blvd.

• East Ave. & Tulipan St.

• 1500 Block of Palm Blvd.

• Price Rd. & Expressway

• 25 Eloy St.

• 4804 Austin Rd.

• Barnard Rd.

• Barnard Rd. & W Price Rd.

The public is urged to avoid these areas, and to call the city of Brownsville Support Center at 956-546-4357 for assistance.