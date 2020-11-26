Tractor Valued at $90K Stolen from Valley Ranch
Related Story
NEAR RAYMONDVILLE – A tractor valued at more than $90,000 was stolen from a Rio Grande Valley ranch.
The Reyna family arrived at their ranch Sunday to find several items were missing.
Adelmira Reyna explains that she and her siblings are looking after her brother’s ranch while he is in Houston battling cancer.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with the Willacy County sheriff who explains many times the stolen items don’t stay in the U.S.
If you have any information in the case, call the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5577.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
NEAR RAYMONDVILLE – A tractor valued at more than $90,000 was stolen from a Rio Grande Valley ranch. The Reyna... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville restaurant awarded $5,000 small business grant from internet provider
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Myth Adventures
-
SpaceX planned 9 mile launch, 'self-destruct' zone over Gulf
-
Some Valley residents fighting the flu, COVID-19 at the same time
-
Health experts predict Covid-19 surge after Thanksgiving holiday