Tractor Valued at $90K Stolen from Valley Ranch

NEAR RAYMONDVILLE – A tractor valued at more than $90,000 was stolen from a Rio Grande Valley ranch.

The Reyna family arrived at their ranch Sunday to find several items were missing.

Adelmira Reyna explains that she and her siblings are looking after her brother’s ranch while he is in Houston battling cancer.

the Willacy County sheriff who explains many times the stolen items don't stay in the U.S.

If you have any information in the case, call the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5577.

