Tractor Worth Estimated $100K Stolen out of Willacy Co.

NEAR RAYMONDVILLE – Authorities are looking for leads in the case of a stolen tractor worth an estimated $100,000 in Willacy County.

Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence says the tractor was reported missing on Sunday and adds a planter was also taken off the tractor.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with a cotton grower who lives right across the street from where the tractor was stolen.

He says he will be taking new precautions now after hearing about this incident.

"If you hear anything, you hear it start up, you hear it move, call somebody right away. Call the owner or at least call law enforcement,” explains Spence.

If you have any information, call the Texas Cattleman’s Association tips line at 888-830-2333 or call the Willacy County Sheriff’s Department at 956-689-5576.

Watch the video above for the full story.