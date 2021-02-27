Traffic jams concern businesses surrounding South Pole Illuminated Drive

Local businesses at the McAllen Convention Center are having trouble getting to and from work due to the new South Pole Illuminated Drive Thru.

The pandemic has created new ideas for holiday events such as the South Pole Illuminated Drive Thru which is mile long immersive holiday show with hundreds of light displays.

Convention Center Director Yajaira Flores said they average around 6,000 people a day- which has led to some heavy traffic.

Gabriel Suarez is the manager of El Callejon De Los Milagros which is located right in front of the show.

Suarez said his staff takes about 45 minutes to leave the plaza because of traffic jams caused by the event and no one follows the stop signs. He adds that many intersections are completely closed off his delivery trucks struggle to get in.

The city has now changed their route to come in through 29th street.

"We don't want to disrupt the business operation of our neighbors and we ask for our patrons coming to the event to also respect the traffic plan that we have to not cut through or not try to come into a different alternative route that might disrupt the local businesses," Flores said.

Watch the video for the full story.