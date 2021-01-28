Travel-related searches dominated in 2020
Related Story
The coronavirus pandemic dominated headlines — and internet searches — in 2020.
According to SafeWise.com, which bills itself as "an independent review site" that provides information about security products, the two most frequent searches in Texas were: "Is it safe to travel right now?" and "Is it safe to travel to Mexico?"
Health related questions were still popular, but search data showed that queries related to travel surged nationwide, said Andrea Harvey, an outreach specialist for SafeWise.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
The coronavirus pandemic dominated headlines — and internet searches — in 2020. According to SafeWise.com, which bills itself as... More >>
News Video
-
Texas National Guard coming to Starr County on Saturday to administer vaccines
-
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for women who are pregnant?
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: The Candy Apple Factory
-
Sen. Cornyn hopeful for future turnout of mass vaccination efforts
-
Valley residents frustrated over reports of foreign nationals crossing border for vaccine