Travel-Related Zika Case Confirmed in Starr Co.

AUSTIN - There is one Zika virus case in Starr County. That's according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The newly diagnosed case is a first in the county and state health officials confirmed it is travel-related.

Eight cases have already been confirmed in Cameron County and four cases in Hidalgo County.

Statewide, the total number of cases is 274. According to the state health department website, Cameron County has the only cases transmitted locally by a mosquito. The others are related to people traveling in area Zika has spread.

The virus can cause fever, rash, muscle and joint aches and red eyes (conjunctivitis). Most people who contract the virus don't develop any symptoms.

But Zika has been linked to a birth defect called microcephaly.

State health officials recommend the following precautions to prevent the spread of Zika:

Apply EPA-registered insect repellents.

Wear pants and long-sleeved shirts that cover exposed skin.

Use screens or close windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Remove standing water in and around your home.

Cover trash cans or containers where water can collect.

The state has posted more information about the virus on TexasZika.org.