Traveling exhibit showcases civil rights activist Dolores Huerta

A Smithsonian traveling exhibit that honors the life of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is now open in Brownsville.

The exhibit - Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the fields – is at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts. It showcases Huerta's life as an activist with historical photographs documenting the struggle for human rights of farm workers and for women’s rights.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, Oct. 1 with an opening celebration set for Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

