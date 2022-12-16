x

Travis Bush Interview PT 2

Check out KRGV's Exclusive in-studio interview with the first ever Head Football Coach for UTRGV Travis Bush. Bush joined KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio in-studio on Wednesday before his press conference on Thursday.

Part 1

Part 2

