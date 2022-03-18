Trial begins for man accused in fatal HEB shooting

The trial for a man accused of opening fire on his co-workers at an H-E-B in Palmview more than five years ago is now underway.

Raul Lopez is accused of killing one person, 48-year-old Mario Pulido, and injuring three others in November 2016.

Pulido’s wife and siblings were in the courtroom Tuesday.

A total of four witnesses, including a crime scene investigator, were called to the stand.

Lopez pleaded not guilty to the eight charges he faces, including murder and three counts of attempted murder.

In opening statements, Lopez's defense team told jurors Lopez suffers from mental illness and will make the case for their client to be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial will resume Wednesday.