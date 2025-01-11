Trial begins for Willacy County woman accused of starving grandson to death

The trial of a Willacy County woman accused in the death of her grandson began Thursday.

Antonia Gonzalez was charged with murder and four counts of injury to a child in connection with 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.'s death in 2022.

Investigators say Antonia Gonzalez is responsible for the death of her grandson. She’s one of three people charged in connection with the death.

In 2021, Jesse was taken to a local hospital with breath complications; he died a few days later. An indictment revealed he was beaten and starved to death.

Three people were arrested a year later: Antonia Gonzalez, Jesse's mother Sabrina Loredo, and Jesse's step-grandfather, Ruben Gonzalez. Ruben was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in August 2024 for his involvement.

Many of the same witnesses who testified in Ruben's trial are taking the stand in Antonia Gonzalez's trial.

During Antonia Gonzalez's trial, tthe 911 dispatcher who answered the call from Jesse's mother and two of Jesse's teachers testified.

The jury was shown a video of Jesse in a Zoom class. Jesse had to attend class via Zoom due to Antonia and Sabrina claiming he had COVID. The teacher said Jesse looked like he had lost weight after not seeing him for a while.

The teacher also said Jesse appeared disoriented, and she became concerned for his well-being.

One of the teachers got emotional, saying that it was hard to learn what happened to Jesse, and that she felt her and the school took steps to protect him.

According to the teacher, a report was filed with Child Protective Services after noticing bruises on Jesse.

The teacher also said Jesse was always hungry, and told her he wouldn't get fed at home.

During opening statements, the defense told the jury that Antonia Gonzalez is guilty of negligence — not murder. Her attorneys said Antonia Gonzalez didn't want Jesse to die.

A Texas Ranger who investigated the case also took the stand Thursday.

The Texas Ranger told the jury that this was not a negligence case because the adults in the home knew that Jesse was sick and injured, but didn't take the steps to get him better.

The ranger also said on the stand that staff members at Jesse’s school told him Jesse often said he was hungry, and that he would steal and hide food.

Loredo’s trial is still pending.

Testimony continues on Friday.

