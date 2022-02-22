Trial date set for man accused of killing Donna high school student
A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Donna high school student.
Carlos Julian Contreras appeared in the courtroom virtually on Monday.
Contreras is accused of killing Genaro Isaiah Castillo over what police say was a dispute linked to criminal activity.
Contreras' attorney says he's still waiting on some forensic evidence from the Weslaco crime lab.
A final pre-trial hearing is set for May 25.
The trial is expected to start June 6.
