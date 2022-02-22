x

Trial date set for man accused of killing Donna high school student

A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Donna high school student.

Carlos Julian Contreras appeared in the courtroom virtually on Monday.

Contreras is accused of killing Genaro Isaiah Castillo over what police say was a dispute linked to criminal activity.

Contreras' attorney says he's still waiting on some forensic evidence from the Weslaco crime lab.

A final pre-trial hearing is set for May 25.

The trial is expected to start June 6.

