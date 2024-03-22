Trial for Court Bailiff Under Federal Investigation Postponed
WESLACO – The trial for a former Hidalgo County court bailiff under federal investigation was pushed until January.
The trial for Oscar De La Cruz was scheduled to start next week.
He plead not guilty to forging a federal judge’s signature on court paperwork.
De La Cruz also faces a charge for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Watch the video above for more information.
