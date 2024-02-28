Trial for McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife rescheduled
The trial for the man accused of killing his ex-wife has been rescheduled to being Tuesday in Edinburg.
At last check, the court is still working on jury selection in the case against Richard Ford.
Ford is accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife, Melissa Banda, back in 2020. Banda's body was found near Donna.
Ford faces a capital murder charge along with assault, violating a protective order and stalking.
