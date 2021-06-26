Trial Resumes for Valley Doctor Accused of Healthcare Fraud

Home
News
As Delta COVID variant spreads across the country, officials urge younger people to get vaccinated
As more officials sound the alarm on the fast-moving Delta COVID-19 variant, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has a message for the public. "Our...
Donna resident expresses concern over unkept drainage ditch
A drainage ditch in Donna is causing concern...
COVID unemployment benefits end in Texas on Saturday
Working odd jobs in the Valley after moving...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 25, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
June 24, 2021: Warm and breezy with highs in mid-90s
June 23, 2021: Stray showers possible with temperatures in mid-90s
A few showers or a storm may pop...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up. Harlingen, Harlingen...
Los Fresnos 3B Moore Signs With Schreiner
LOS FRESNOS - Fresh off an appearance in...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
México reabre hospital temporal por repunte del COVID-19
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Después de meses de cerrar espacios temporales de hospitalización conforme cedía la pandemia, México anunció el viernes que reabrirá dos pabellones...
Los beneficios de desempleo de COVID terminan en Texas el sábado
Si usted es de los más de 500...
Preocupa a los residentes de Donna una zanja de drenaje que está causando mal olor
Los vecinos en la ciudad de Donna se...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Trial Resumes for Valley Doctor Accused of Healthcare Fraud
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
As Delta COVID variant spreads across the country, officials urge younger people...
Donna resident expresses concern over unkept drainage ditch
Brownsville hosting county-wide job fair
COVID unemployment benefits end in Texas on Saturday
Activists protest scheduled Trump, Abbott visit
Sports Video
Los Fresnos 3B Sidney Moore Signs NLI Monday
Pools Revealed for State 7-on-7 Tourney
Pan American Memorabilia Donated Back to UTRGV
Toros Draw Even with San Antonio 1-1
Harlingen South Advances to State 7on7