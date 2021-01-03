Trial Set for Man Accused of Killing Valley Native
Related Story
ALAMO – A new court date has been set for a man accused of killing a Rio Grande Valley native who was attending Michigan State University.
Mississippi native Steven Washington, 30, is accused in the shooting death of Isai Berrones.
The next court date is set for March.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
ALAMO – A new court date has been set for a man accused of killing a Rio Grande Valley native... More >>
News Video
-
Logistical challenges, lack of federal guidelines hinder COVID-19 vaccine rollout
-
Better Business Bureau warns about COVID-19 stimulus scams
-
Report: 19-year-old soldier found dead at Fort Bliss
-
Consumer News: Getting Back to Normal Sleep Routines
-
After a difficult year, gym owners optimistic about 2021