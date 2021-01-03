x

Trial Set for Man Accused of Killing Valley Native

ALAMO – A new court date has been set for a man accused of killing a Rio Grande Valley native who was attending Michigan State University.

Mississippi native Steven Washington, 30, is accused in the shooting death of Isai Berrones.

The next court date is set for March.

