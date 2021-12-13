Trial Set for Woman Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter

UPDATE (8/11): Taylor Nicole Ramirez was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.

A jury is currently deliberating her sentence at the moment.

Ramirez faces a possible punishment of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Count on us to bring you more details as they become available.

----

HARLINGEN – A woman charged for a deadly accident in Harlingen is expected in court on Monday.

Taylor Nicole Ramirez is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The 23-year-old is accused of hitting and killing 29-year-old David Salinas with her vehicle.

The accident happened late August of last year at the intersection of Loop 499 and Grimes Street in Harlingen.

Ramirez was granted bond on the condition she install an interlock device in her vehicle to ensure she wouldn’t get behind the wheel while drinking.

Jury selection on the case begins Monday.