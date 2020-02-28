x

Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 people

EDINBURG - Witnesses took the stand on Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with the deaths of three people on an Edinburg road two almost two years ago.

21-year-old Luis Javier Gonzalez is facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and a single count of intoxication assault with a vehicle.  

Back in August of 2018, when he was 19, the car he was driving slammed head on into another vehicle. Three people in that car were killed and a fourth person was hurt.  

During opening statements prosecutors told the jury Gonzalez was operating the vehicle that night while intoxicated under control of a dangerous drug, but a defense attorney countered saying evidence will show Gonzalez was not intoxicated.

