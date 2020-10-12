Trick-or-treating not allowed for residents in Cameron County due to COVID-19 concerns

Trick-or-treating in Cameron County will be a little different this year.

As COVID-19 cases in the county have decreased, officials are still being cautious on taking steps forward.

Dr. James Castillo, the Cameron County Health Authority said residents must understand the county isn't in the clear yet.

"Some people are still getting sick enough to be put on ventilators — definitely not at the same rate we were seeing a few months ago," Castillo said. "But the hospitals are reaching a steady state."

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Halloween activities could be a COVID-19 super spreader.

"We've seen what happens when people get together and either stop practicing the social distancing or don't have their mask on," Treviño said.

Treviño made the decision to not authorize traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating for residents. Instead he will be working with schools and organizations to safely hold drive thru-events.

