Tristen Newton's 34-point night leads Vipers to bounce back win

The RGV Vipers defeated the San Diego Clippers 109-102 on Wednesday night.

The win marked a bit of a bounce back for the Vipers, who saw their 10-game home winning streak snapped at the hands of the Clippers on Tuesday night during the first half of a back-to-back.

On Wednesday night, it was former Connecticut star Tristen Newton leading the way for the Vipers with 34 points, including five first half threes. Overall, Newton shot 57.1% from the field and 46.6% from three on the night.

"Tristen Newton had an unbelievable night shooting the three," Vipers head coach Jospeh Blair said after the game. "We had some off nights for some of other guys that typically do make shots, but one thing is the law of averages, if you get enough up, it definitely helps."

The Vipers will remain at home for one more game before going back on the road as they host the Noblesville Boom on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. in Edinburg.