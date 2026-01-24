Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix

The RGV Vipers took down the Rip City Remix 108-99 on Thursday night in Edinburg.

The Vipers struggled mightily on the offensive end in the first half, shooting just 4% (1/24) from three during the first two quarters.

Despite those struggles, the Vipers managed to keep the Remix offense at bay and went into the halftime locker room trailing by just four.

The game remained close throughout until the fourth quarter. The Vipers took control, going on a 15-2 run in the final five minutes to pull away and take the victory.

Tristen Newton led the way for the Vipers with 34 points in the game while Daishen Nix added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

"Do the right thing over and over and over again and hopefully reap benefits in the end," Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said when asked about the first half struggles. "I don't think we did anything poorly in the first half, but our shots just weren't falling. Once we got a couple shots falling, it changed that aspect of the game."

The Vipers next game will be on Saturday as they face off once more against the Remix at Bert Ogden Arena. The game is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off in Edinburg.