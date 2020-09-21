Tropical Storm Beta heads north, but hurricane season is far from over

As Tropical Storm Beta heads away from the Rio Grande Valley, many people are breathing a sigh of relief.

The 2020 hurricane season, though, is far from over. It doesn't end until Nov. 30.

"This time of year, things can develop in the Gulf of Mexico very quickly. So we always gotta keep our eye out that," said Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen. "This thing just wasn't supposed to be anything, and all of the sudden it popped up and now it could end up being a Cat 1 hurricane."

Hushen said people should keep sandbags for future storms.

Sandbags should be allowed to dry before they're stored and kept in places without direct sunlight.

Watch the video for the full story.