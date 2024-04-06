Truck drivers experience traffic congestion at Brownsville international bridges

Trucks were at a standstill Thursday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville as drivers waited in line for hours to get to Matamoros.

The Brownsville Police Department deployed traffic control teams to areas of congestion at the bridge in response, according to department spokeswoman Abril Luna.

Congestion was also at the Gateway and the Brownsville & Matamoros Express international bridges.

Luna said some lines were so long that intersections were being blocked.

“It's something that we can't really control, it just depends on how they take on the Mexican side to conduct their inspections,” Luna said, adding that police are asking drivers for patience, and to be mindful of traffic flow.

The Brownsville Police Department says while they don't know the exact cause of the traffic congestion, they believe it’s related to inspections on Mexico’s side of the bridges.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Mexican consulate in Brownsville for comment. As of Thursday evening, we have yet to hear back.

