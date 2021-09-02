Trump Administration Works to Deploy National Guard to Southern Border
WESLACO – The Trump Administration says it’s working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that DHS and the Pentagon will be working closely with border governors in the affected states.
She says the National Guard could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.
