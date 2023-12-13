Trump supporters rally in McAllen ahead of Republican National Convention
Related Story
Supporters of President Donald J. Trump held a parade on 10th Street in McAllen on Saturday, showing their support for his re-election campaign.
Amid the pandemic, local Republicans haven't been able to hold traditional campaign events. COVID-19 also made block-walking difficult.
To show their support for the president's re-election campaign, they organized a parade instead.
"We stand for our president, we stand for the flag, we stand for security in our country and in the Valley," said Eva Arechiga of RGV for Trump. "And we stand for everything that our president's doing for us."
The Republican National Convention starts Monday.
News
Supporters of President Donald J. Trump held a parade on 10th Street in McAllen on Saturday, showing their support for... More >>
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game