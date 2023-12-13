Trump supporters rally in McAllen ahead of Republican National Convention

Supporters of President Donald J. Trump held a parade on 10th Street in McAllen on Saturday, showing their support for his re-election campaign.

Amid the pandemic, local Republicans haven't been able to hold traditional campaign events. COVID-19 also made block-walking difficult.

To show their support for the president's re-election campaign, they organized a parade instead.

"We stand for our president, we stand for the flag, we stand for security in our country and in the Valley," said Eva Arechiga of RGV for Trump. "And we stand for everything that our president's doing for us."

The Republican National Convention starts Monday.