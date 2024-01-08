TSA agents at McAllen airport provide tips for holiday travel

With the holiday season about to start, experts are predicting more air travel.

A lot goes into keeping everyone boarding a flight at the McAllen International Airport safe.

It's been a busy year at the airport, with more than 301,000 people flying out from there since January 2022.

The technology Transportation Security Administration agents have will not only help keep passengers safe, but will help with the security screening process.

“For this airport, we have an X-ray that has three-dimensional capability, and it also combines the computer tomography technology which allows us to see a lot more inside the bag, so we don't have to open each and every bag,” TSA lead instructor Johana Almanza said.

When there is something suspicious, the bag is set aside and inspected. There are different rules for checked bags and carry-on luggage, and the technology at the airport will help sort any issues out.

"We're here to provide the security for them and be effective and efficient,” Almanza said. “And for us to do our job, we also need help from the public as well to be informed about the things they can and cannot bring through the security screen checkpoint."

The key to not disrupting your travel plans is knowing what you can and cannot bring. If something suspicious is found in your carry-on, a TSA agent will give you a notice.

They also want to remind travelers to arrive at least two hours ahead of their flight and to check the website for any updated guidelines.

Watch the video above for the full story.