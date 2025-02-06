TSTC in Harlingen offering new programs
Related Story
Texas State Technical College is offering new programs this fall at their Harlingen campus.
TSTC Provost Eladio Jaimez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the new things coming to the campus.
For more information on TSTC's programs, click here.
News
Texas State Technical College is offering new programs this fall at their Harlingen campus. TSTC Provost Eladio Jaimez speaks... More >>
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district