Tuesday Hidalgo County COVID-19 report

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 67 positive cases of COVID-19 and no new coronavirus-related deaths, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The 67 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 15 12-19 11 20s 11 30s 14 40s 11 50s 4 60s 1 70+ 0 Total: 67

A total of 79 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 70 adult patients and nine pediatric patients.

Of the 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 are in intensive care units. All the patients in the ICU are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 860 staff members and 4,486 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 122,725 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,525 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 860 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

MONDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports three unvaccinated deaths, 280 positive cases of COVID-19