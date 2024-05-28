Tuesday is Election Day for runoff races in the Valley

Election Day is Tuesday for the run-off races from the March primaries.

One of the biggest run-off races in the Rio Grande Valley is the Democratic race for Cameron County Sheriff.

Incumbent Eric Garza is seeking another term in office. He is up against his challenger, Manny Trevino. Trevino has been serving as Primera Police Chief for the past several years.

A State Legislature and Congressional Seat are also on the ballot.

These races will determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of polling places, click here.