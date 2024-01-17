x

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024: Cold and breezy, temps in the 40s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024: Cold and breezy,...
Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024: Cold and breezy, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 16 2024 Jan 16, 2024 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 8:25:00 AM CST January 16, 2024
Radar
7 Days