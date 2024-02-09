x

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Spotty shower, temps...
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 weeks ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 7:49:00 AM CST January 23, 2024
Radar
7 Days