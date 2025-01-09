x

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025: Cloudy, late rain, temps in the 50s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025: Cloudy, late rain,...
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025: Cloudy, late rain, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 Tuesday, January 07, 2025 6:28:00 AM CST January 07, 2025
Radar
7 Days