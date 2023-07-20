x

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Hot and humid,...
Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, July 18 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Tuesday, July 18, 2023 6:45:00 AM CDT July 18, 2023
Radar
7 Days