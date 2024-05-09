x

Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Very warm, muggy,...
Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 07 2024 May 7, 2024 Tuesday, May 07, 2024 6:20:00 AM CDT May 07, 2024
Radar
7 Days