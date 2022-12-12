Tuesday's Weather - 10pm

Home
News
PSJA North Raiders assist Pharr police in Tips for Toys fundraiser
The Pharr Police Department raised more than $15,000 to get kids toys this holiday season. Over $600 was raised Sunday alone with the help of...
Nearly $50K seized in San Benito traffic stop, sheriff's office says
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office seized...
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who allegedly...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Dec. 2, 2022: Mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV hires Travis Bush as inaugural head football coach
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hired New Braunfels Canyon Head Football Coach Travis Bush to be their inaugural head football coach. Click on...
Former NBA Vet Willie Cauley-Stein on Leading the Vipers
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Willie Cauley-Stein spent 7 years...
High School basketball highlights 12-6-2022
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022
Pump Patrol - Dec. 7, 2022
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Adultos mayores corren más riesgo sobre estafas en seguros médicos
Hasta el próximo 15 de diciembre, tienen plazo los adultos mayores para renovar su beneficio en ObamaCare y medicaré. Sin embargo, los inescrupulosos y malintencionados...
El departamento de policía de Sullivan City equipan primeros auxilios
Todas las unidades del departamento de policía de...
Luego de 117 años se enciende el faro de Puerto Isabel
Cientos de personas reunidas frente al histórico faro...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Tuesday's Weather - 10pm
Radar
7 Days
PSJA North football team partners with Pharr PD, more than $15k raised...
Nearly $50K seized in San Benito traffic stop, sheriff's office says
Pharr police enhances police patrol for the holidays
Morning weather
Police continue to investigate shooting death of Elsa teen
UTRGV hires Travis Bush as inaugural head football coach
Former NBA Vet Willie Cauley-Stein on Leading the Vipers
High School basketball highlights 12-6-2022
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Todd Lowery
PSJA North Regional Finals Recap