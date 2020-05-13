Tuesday's Weather 12 p.m.

Home
Cameron County confirms 25 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 569
On Wednesday, Health officials in Cameron County announced 25 more people tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a news release from the county, the...
HOV: Harlingen pantry able to meet needs of community with jump in volunteers
HARLINGEN — Pantry coordinators say the number of...
Valley Made, Local Strong: Karl's Korner Farm Store
ALAMO — Eggs and pet food are among...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Guzman Signs With Texas A&M-Kingsville Track & Field Team
WESLACO - Bryssa Guzman is headed just north of the Valley for the next chapter in her academic and athletic career. The Weslaco East senior...
USL Allows Toros To Begin Voluntary Workouts
EDINBURG - The USL is allowing teams to...
Mission Veterans' Kaylee Flores Signs NLI
MISSION - Kaylee Flores signing her NLI over...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Connect
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo reporta 2 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 6 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles dos muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus. De acuerdo a un comunicado del condado , los pacientes eran un...
Estudiante de TSTC en Harlingen da positivo a coronavirus
Un estudiante de Texas State Technical College en...
Autoridades investigan tiroteo en Olmito, tres personas lesionadas
Las autoridades investigan un tiroteo donde tres personas...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Tuesday's Weather 12 p.m.
McAllen hotel sets health safety protocols for guests, employees amid pandemic
HOV: Harlingen pantry able to meet needs of community with jump in...
Authorities investigating shooting in Olmito, 3 injured
Pandemic Q&A: May 13
Valley Made, Local Strong: Karl's Korner Farm Store
Guzman Signs With Texas A&M-Kingsville Track & Field Team
USL Allows Toros To Begin Voluntary Workouts
Kaylee Flores Signs NLI
PSJA's Saenz Among Country's Leaders In Home Runs
Pioneer Golfer LJ Chavez Headed To Central Oklahoma