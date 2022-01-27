Tuesday's Weather - 6 a.m.

Home
New subdivision requirements set to prevent flooding in Harlingen
A plan involving subdivision requirements is in place in Harlingen to reduce the flood risk in neighborhoods. Harlingen planning and zoning commissioner J.V. Garcia says...
New technology at STHS helps detect breast cancer faster
More medical technology is making its way to...
Re-districting maps causing concern among voters, officials
Election season is in full swing across the...
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: Sprinkles or showers, temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 25, 2022: Sun returns, temperatures reaching 70s
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the 50s
Sports
A Look Behind PSJA's Multisport Standout Kaylah Hernandez
PHARR, TEXAS - The PSJA Lady Bears suffered a huge blow after losing their point guard Heaven Estrada to a season-ending injury. Forward Kaylah Hernandez is...
Salt lake City Stars vs. RGV Vipers on Star Wars Night
EDINBURG, Texas -- It was Star Wars Night...
UTRGV Basketball vs. Dixie State
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's Basketball...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
El condado de Cameron reporta 6 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 819 casos positivos
El condado de Cameron informó el miércoles seis muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 819 casos positivos de COVID-19. Cuatro mujeres y dos hombres de...
Oficina de sheriff del condado Hidalgo busca hombre por varios cargos
La oficina de sheriff del condado hidalgo pide...
Más negocios vienen a la ciudad de Río Grande
Con el crecimiento de la ciudad de Río...
Daytime
Tuesday's Weather - 6 a.m.
