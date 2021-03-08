Tuesday's Weather - 6 a.m.

Home
News
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan unveils slate of bills in response to winter storm power outages
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Monday announced seven priority bills responding to the winter weather crisis last month that left millions of Texans...
'Keep wearing your masks': Cameron County judge, health officials urge public to not let their guard down as spring break approaches
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. and health...
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
NEW YORK (AP) — Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight. ...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Harlingen South Soccer Flying High This Season
HARLINGEN - The Harlingen South Hawks boys soccer team is having a historic season in a very deep 32-6A. Check out their recent play in the...
San Perlita Prepares For Their Sweet 16 Match-up
SAN PERLITA - The San Perlita have been...
St. Joseph Boys and Girls Hoops Move on to Round Three
TAPPS Area Round - Boys St. Joseph...
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Rescatan a un padre y a su hijo a punto de morir en las aguas de un canal
En Yuma Arizona gracias a las operaciones aéreas en coordinación con elementos de la patrulla fronteriza y curiosos pudieron rescatar a un padre y a su...
Educadores del Valle piden que se acelere el proceso de vacunación
Desde Puerto Isabel hasta Raymondville los profesores han...
Más estados suspenden el uso del cubrebocas pese al riesgo de contagios
Expertos en salud siguen alarmados ante la insistencia...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Tuesday's Weather - 6 a.m.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Cameron County judge: Keep wearing your masks
Valley pharmacist urges people not to share medication with family members
Photographer's Perspective- March 7, 2021
'I'm so grateful': 1,000 Brownsville educators receive COVID-19 vaccine
1,000 Brownsville educators receive COVID-19 vaccine
Sports Video
San Perlita Preview
Harlingen South Soccer
Vipers win vs Ignite
St. Joseph Moves On
High School Playoffs