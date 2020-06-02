x

Tumors Being Found in Green Sea Turtles More Frequently

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A species at risk is coming up with strange medical issues.

The veterinary staff at Sea Turtles, Inc. says more green sea turtles are being found with tumors.  

They tell us they’ve been doing CT scans on the turtles to evaluate their health.

The information is being forwarded to other veterinarians through the country.

