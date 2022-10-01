Twin Powered Mustangs On The Track
McALLEN - Numerous Valley athletes are heading to Austin for the UIL state track and field meet. Among them are a pair of McAllen Memorial twins, who will soon call Austin home. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports.
