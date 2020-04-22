Two Arrested in Connection to Drug and Cash Seizure
EDINBURG - Two people are facing charges in Edinburg.
Edinburg police arrested the pair Saturday.
Officers seized nearly $16,000 in cash along with 2 kilograms of edible THC and 2 pounds of marijuana.
No other information was released about the two people arrested or where the seizure took place.
The investigation is ongoing.
Watch the video above for more information.
