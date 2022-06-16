Two arrested in connection with cockfighting operation in San Benito

Two men were arrested in connection with a cockfighting operation in San Benito over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received information about a cockfighting event in progress at a property in San Benito.

When deputies arrived, they observed multiple vehicles and found a shed where cockfighting would take place, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies say they also saw razor blades slashes and syringes, which are commonly used in cockfighting, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies met with the owner of the property, identified as Miguel Angel Turrubiartes, who stated he was hosting the cockfighting event.

During the investigation, deputies say a man identified as Carlos Francisco Vega interfered with the deputies' duties.

Turrubiartes was charged with cockfighting, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Vega was charged with interference with public duties, a Class B Misdemeanor.

An investigation is ongoing.