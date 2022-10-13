Two Arrested, Search Underway for Suspect in Harlingen Burglary Case

HARLINGEN- A search is underway for a suspect wanted in a burglary of habitation case.

Police say 41-year-old Carlos Estrada broke into a home on Lozano Street Friday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and woman who were injured in an alleged assault.

Luis Humberto Rojas and Josefina Simental were both arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the case.

It's believed the suspects fled the scene in a brown, older model Oldsmobile.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.