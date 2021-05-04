x

Two brothers found dead in rural Weslaco in murder-suicide

The bodies of two deceased adult males were found in rural Weslaco Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds on the 7000 block of Salinas Street west of Mile 4 Road West, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

Upon arrival, family members told deputies two brothers had an argument, and one of them shot the other before turning the same weapon on himself.

Officials said no minors were present in the home; an investigation is ongoing.

“Deputies discovered two deceased adult males with gunshot wounds,” Guerra said. “There’s no threat to the community, as no suspect is being sought. Investigation is ongoing.”

