Two dead, multiple injured after rollover crash in Hidalgo County

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A Harlingen resident and an unidentified woman died Friday following a rollover crash east of Edinburg that injured five other people, according to law enforcement officials.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says Border Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle east of US 281 on FM 490 when the vehicle lost control and rolled over.

Roman Garza, 50, died at the scene, according to a Saturday news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. One unidentified woman was ejected and pinned under the vehicle, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The identity of the deceased woman is pending notification of next of kin, the release stated.

Five other occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries.

DPS continues to investigate the incident.