Two men arrested in La Feria for their involvement in cockfighting

Two men were arrested for their involvement in cockfighting in La Feria, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Gerardo Zepeda and Rogelio Tapia were arrested on multiple cockfighting charges.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to possible cockfighting going on at the 11000 block of Calle Oriente.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they saw white boxes containing roosters that hard large lacerations all over their bodies and blood covering their feathers.

Deputies also saw several tools utilized in cockfighting such as slashers, bridles and gaffs, according to the sheriff's office.

They said deputies made contact with a group of people who were drinking at the location and asked them who the owner of the property was.

The owner was identified as Zepeda who approached the deputies and admitted to allowing the cockfights to take place on his property, according to the sheriff's office. Zepeda also admitted to owning some of the injured roosters as well.

The sheriff's office said Tapia also admitted that he participated in the cockfights and also claimed ownership of some of the injured roosters.

Both men were placed under arrest. Zepeda was charged with permitted another to use his property for cockfighting, and Tapia was arrested for cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The sheriff's office said spectators that were present at the cockfights received citations.