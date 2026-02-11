Two men charged with capital murder in connection with burned bodies found in Pe?itas

A capital murder investigation out of Peñitas led to the arrest of two men and two women, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced.

Pedro Ismael Garcia and Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. were arraigned Monday on capital murder charges after the bodies of two individuals were found burned beyond recognition in Peñitas.

Both men will be held without bond.

Two women, Amanda Solis and Triana Gonzalez, were also arrested in connection with the investigation for allegedly burning evidence linked to the case, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The bodies were found on Feb. 3 in a burnt vehicle by Peñitas firefighters on 4 Mile Line between Tom Gill and Circle 6 roads, according to previous reports.

An autopsy said both victims died of “homicidal violence with gunshot wounds,” a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said.

While the bodies haven’t been identified, the complaint says authorities believe the victims are Mario Morales and Maria Farias. Farias, a La Grulla woman, was reported missing that same day and is the owner of the burned vehicle. Both individuals were last seen together, Guerra said.

A witness said a white 2007 Chevrolet Impala that was later revealed to be linked to Garcia and Solis was spotted at the scene around the same time of the vehicle fire.

Investigators located Solis outside an apartment building in Rio Grande City burning items in a barbecue pit that are believed to be related to the murder investigation, Guerra said during a press conference.

Guerra said Solis was seen with a second woman, identified as Triana Gonzalez. Both women said they were directed by Ricardo to burn the items, according to Guerra.



Amanda Solis and Triana Gonzalez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

The women were both interviewed by investigators and said Morales was severely beaten by Ricardo Gonzalez and Garcia at Gonzalez’s apartment.

Farias was also at the scene, the women said.

According to the complaint, Solis said Ricardo Gonzalez “admitted to killing Maria the day of the vehicle fire.”

A search of Ricardo Gonzalez’s apartment led to the discovery of the same ammunition found at the scene of the burnt vehicle.

Garcia was arrested after a witness identified him as the driver of the Chevrolet Impala.

“Pedro also admitted to this same witness to killing two people and burning their bodies,” the complaint said.

A motive for the crime has not been revealed.

Hidalgo County jail records show Solis and Triana are being held without bond on charges of tampering with evidence.