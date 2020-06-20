Two newspapers in the Valley struggle to stay afloat amid digital age of media

Two small-town newspapers in the Rio Grande Valley are battling to stay in business after two others recently stopped publication for good.

Editors of the Raymondville Chronicle and San Benito News say the money in online advertisements isn’t great.

Diana Nelson, the publisher of the Raymondville Chronicle, says they have struggled with a lack of advertisers. She said the newspaper was once “very profitable.”

A large part of the problem is the internet.

