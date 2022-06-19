Two suspects wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in Hidalgo County

Authorities are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in multiple burglaries throughout Hidalgo County.

Surveillance video captured the two men walking into a business located on the 500 east block of University Drive on Monday at about 3 a.m.

Officials say one of the suspects displayed a handgun and the other carried a duffle bag. Both suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and store merchandise.

Edinburg police say deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office also responded to a robbery the same day. The clothing and description of the suspects match that of suspects involved in two other armed robberies.

The gunman is five feet, 11 inches in height and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and a large ring on his pinky finger.

The other suspect is about five feet, 11 inches to six feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie with the word "Sharyland" on front.

Anyone with information about the burglaries are asked to call Edinburg police at 289-7700.