Two Valley women to be inducted into Texas Women Hall of Fame

Two Rio Grande Valley women are getting inducted into the Texas Women Hall of Fame.

Elizabeth Suarez and Val Lamantia, both from McAllen, are being recognized for their achievements in their field of work and their contributions to the state.

Suarez is the Director of Aviation for McAllen and was the first transit manager to be hired for the city.

On top of growing ridership, she also oversaw the completion of the Central Station expansion, bus shelters and other upgrades.

Her advice for women is to find a field that sparks passion.

"Be an expert in what you do. So arm yourself with all the right tools, get yourself educated, make certain that you study a field that drives you, not just a job, a field that sparks a passion in who you are. And then the rest will work itself out," Suarez said.

Suarez says she is proud to share this recognition with Lamantia.

Lamantia is an Advisory Board Member for Quinta Mazatlán and is being honored for her contributions in the field of business.

Both women will be recognized in a ceremony in Austin on November 9.