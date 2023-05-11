TxDOT Holding Public Forum to Discuss Highway 68

DONNA – TxDOT representatives presented three optional routes for the new proposed Highway 68.

TxDOT released the plans Tuesday at Donna North High School. The public was also able to discuss the project’s status and the next steps, including the location of its construction.

TxDOT spokesperson Octavio Saenz said they took into consideration the impact various communities will experience. In a previous TxDOT meeting back in March, 40 percent of those who left comments expressed concern for Highway 68.

The department is planning a 4-lane highway with main lanes and overpasses connecting Expressway 83 and 281.The top three options were narrowed down from nine different planned routes.

Saenz said one route cutting through housing property will impact residents.

Realtor Betty Gaston said she understands not everyone will be pleased with the final decision. However, she said she wants to see a route that least affects homeowners.

“We need an emergency exit… our traffic is increasing. We can’t please everybody, but we need to try and find the best route,” she said. “Like I said, that has the least impact on people who live, especially out in the country… Maybe some of them have lived there for a long time and so it’s very upsetting to them to have the road go right through their home.”

Saenz said with the growing population in Hidalgo County, people need the new highway. He said the county has grown 27 percent over the last 10 years.

If you received a notice in the mail about the route and missed the meeting, you can still visit the department’s office and leave comments. Saenz said residents have 30 days to do so after Tuesday’s meeting.

TxDOT said they will pick one route in the last public meeting set for this summer.